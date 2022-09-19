Bucs Reveal Why Bruce Arians Was On Sideline Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Some people thought it was a bit weird when Bruce Arians was shown on the Buccaneers' sideline on Sunday.

Arians was joined by general manager Jason Licht, even though both usually sit together upstairs.

Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about why both were down there and he said it was due to the Saints not giving the Bucs a booth upstairs for their personnel.

This is a pretty valid reason, but it also begs the question as to why the Saints didn't give the Bucs a booth for them.

Were they just being petty or did they truly not have enough room for Arians and Licht?

Whatever the case, both members of the Bucs' front office got to watch them beat the Saints, 20-10 on the field level.

They'll be back in a booth next week when the Bucs come home to take on the Green Bay Packers.