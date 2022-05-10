Bucs Share Kyle Trask Update: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It wasn't too long ago that Kyle Trask could've potentially been the Bucs starter going into 2022. But that all changed with one tweet.

Now, according to the team's QB coach Clyde Christensen, the former Florida Gator isn't even in line for Tampa Bay's backup job.

Telling ESPN.com's Jenna Laine:

It’s more of a learning curve. I don’t see him competing with Gabbert this year ... I see Gabbert being the backup and Kyle being the developmental guy.

The NFL world responded to Christensen's remarks Tuesday.

"I mean, when you're in your second year and your QB coach says you aren't even on a level to compete with Blaine Gabbert ...." tweeted Yahoo's Frank Schwab.

"When you can't touch the greatness that is Blaine Gabbert for a backup job..." commented PFF's Sam Monson.

"When your second-year/second-round draft pick can't beat out Blaine Gabbert for the backup QB job, that's bad," replied Brian Giuffra of Minute Media.

The Bucs coach went on to say that Trask "knows his time is coming." But, with Tom Brady only under contract for one more year, it's reads as cause for some pause in Tampa Bay.