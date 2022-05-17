Bucs Share Latest On Chris Godwin's Injury Status

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Chris Godwin is working his way back to the field after tearing his ACL and MCL late last season.

The star wide receiver has yet to practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, and they have no intention of rushing him back.

According to team reporter Brianna Dix, head coach Todd Bowles said Godwin is slowly progressing.

“Better than where he was but not where he needs to be," Bowles said. "We don’t put a timetable on it.”

Godwin spoke along the same lines in March when telling reporters, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that he doesn't have a timetable yet.

“I don’t have one in mind quite yet,'' Godwin said. "This is my first time ever going through this. I’m not really sure what those kind of time lines look like. I’m not really sure. I’m just kind of taking it one day at a time."

Even after missing the regular season's final three games, Godwin still led the team with 98 receptions and 1,103 receiving yards.

Tampa Bay added more depth behind Godwin and Mike Evans by signing former NFC South foe Russell Gage from the Atlanta Falcons. However, Godwin remains a pivotal component to Tom Brady's passing offense.

Godwin underwent successful surgery early in January, so the 26-year-old could still return in time for Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup at Dallas. With their next games against New Orleans, Green Bay, and Kansas City, the Bucs will need a healthy and effective Godwin out of the gate.