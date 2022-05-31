Bucs Sign Veteran Free Agent: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defensive line Tuesday by signing Akeem Hicks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 10-year pro signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million -- likely signifying incentives -- after six seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said Hicks, who has played 29 games in the last three seasons, is "essentially replacing" free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Even if Suh now likely signs elsewhere, Hicks can still help the Buccaneers maintain one of the NFL's most prolific rushing defenses. Several onlookers love the fit.

While Bears fans are sad to see Hicks go, they're excited to see the 32-year-old join a Super Bowl contender.

After missing eight games last season due to groin and ankle injuries, Hicks will look to fortify Tampa Bay's already formidable defense. If the 335-pound lineman bounces back alongside Vita Vea, opposing offenses are going to have a lot of trouble running on the Buccaneers in 2022.