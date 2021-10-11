Bucs Star Is Reportedly Expected To Miss ‘Some Time’

One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ top defensive players is reportedly expected to miss “some time” following Sunday’s injury.

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David suffered an ankle injury during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

David, 31, is reportedly expected to miss Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s unclear if he’ll have to miss any further games.

“Lavonte David suffered a low-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win and is expected to miss some time, source said. That means he’s out Thursday and week-to-week after that,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

David, a second round pick out of Nebraska in 2012, is one of the best defensive players in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

The veteran linebacker is a three-time All-Pro and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last season.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 on the season following Sunday afternoon’s blowout win over Miami. The Buccaneers are set to play the Eagles on Thursday night.