Bucs Star Reveals He’s Playing Through Significant Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept on rolling on Sunday, blowing out the Chicago Bears to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Tampa Bay has very much looked like a Super Bowl frontrunner so far this season. The Bucs played arguably their best game of the season on Sunday, blowing out the Bears, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs offense has been unstoppable, while the Tampa Bay defense has played well in spite of some notable injuries.

One Tampa Bay player revealed postgame that he’s been playing through a pretty significant injury this season.

Bucs pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul revealed to reporters that he’s been playing through a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

Jason Pierre-Paul says he’s playing with a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 24, 2021

That sounds painful, but JPP appears to be set on playing through the injury the rest of the regular season.

Tampa Bay, 6-1, will return to the field on Oct. 31 against the New Orleans Saints.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.