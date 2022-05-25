Bucs Star Reveals His True Feelings On Tom Brady's Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football after seven Super Bowl titles.

Fewer than two months later, Brady announced he was coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. That was welcomed news to the team - especially one Buccaneer star.

Pass rusher Shaquil Barrett made it clear he wasn't ready for life without Tom Brady on the field just yet.

“I knew it was a possibility — or I thought it was a possibility, I didn’t know,” Barrett said, via Pro Football Talk. “So when I got [the news] I was just excited. I know we’ve got good quarterbacks on the team. But I’ve been in situations [with the Broncos] where we had a main guy and then when he’s gone, we’re trying to fill the void. And we still had a winning season, a 9-7 season. But I feel like, I just wasn’t ready for life without Tom yet.”

Barrett said there is just one more thing for the team to do with Brady - send him out with another Super Bowl victory.

"Hopefully we can send him out on the highest note possible,” Barrett said. “We’ve just got to start now, put the work in now. But if it is his last ride, I’m going to make sure I do everything I can to send him out on top of the mountain.”

