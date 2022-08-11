Bucs Star Shares Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Absence

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

As concerned as fans might be for Tom Brady due to his ongoing absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons, we haven't heard much from his teammates on the matter.

Speaking to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Bucs linebacker Devin White made it clear that the team isn't worried about his absence impacting the team. White said that Brady is so experienced and knowledgeable that they think he'll be fine.

“He’s a grown man, growner than a lot of us in the locker room,” White said. “He’s a human. At the end of the day, he’s got personal problems going on, but he’s been doing this so long, he doesn’t need to be here.”

“When he comes back, he’ll never miss a beat,” White said. “More than football, we’re praying for whatever he’s got going on as a human being. We hope everybody else does too.”

Devin White's sentiment is pretty universally shared within the NFL world. Fans know that Tom Brady is too experienced to be adversely affected by missing a few practices and preseason games.

The bigger issue is whether the personal matter is something that will linger into the regular season.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has already said that Brady's absence will extend through most of the preseason.

We wish Brady the best as he deals with whatever personal issues he's having right now.