Bucs Star Was Stunned By The Packers’ Field Goal Decision

The NFL world was shocked by Matt LaFleur’s decision to kick a field goal in Sunday night’s NFC Championship game.

Down eight with just over two minutes left on the clock, the Packers elected to take the points instead of going for the game tying touchdown. With Green Bay’s No. 1 ranked red zone offense and Tom Brady on the opposing sideline — this choice was baffling to many.

The magnitude of this moment wasn’t lost on the Bucs players either. Tampa Bay linebacker Shaq Barrett was dumbfounded by the ultimately game-deciding decision.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Barrett told reporters after the game. “I know if they could take that back, they probably wouldn’t do that next time.”

After LaFleur opted to kick the field goal, all the pressure was on the Green Bay defense to get a stop. After a couple first downs, the Packers forced Brady and the Bucs into a tough 3rd-and-long scenario around midfield. On the make or break play, Tampa Bay advanced the ball down the field on a highly-controversial pass interference call.

From there, the Buccaneers were able to wind down the clock and punch their 31-26 ticket to this year’s Super Bowl.

For years to come, this game will go down a game of “what ifs” for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.