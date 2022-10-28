Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

He will be out for at least the next seven to nine months, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for the already-struggling Bucs.

"Things keep getting worse in Tampa," one fan wrote.

"Misery continues," another added.

"The Bucs are going THROUGH IT right now," another said.

Through eight games this year, Barrett logged 3.0 sacks, 31 tackles and one forced fumble. He notched his third sack of the year before suffering his season-ending injury last night.

The Bucs are 2-5 to start the season. The team's offensive unit was already facing some serious struggles — and this major blow to the defensive side of the ball certainly doesn't help.

Without Barrett, Tampa Bay will look to get things back on track with a Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.