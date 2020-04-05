The Bucs Had A Nickname For Their Pursuit Of Tom Brady

Tampa Bay’s front office reportedly had a nickname for their pursuit of free agent quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, 42, signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers last month. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left New England following 20 seasons.

Tampa Bay reportedly beat out the Los Angeles Chargers, among other franchises, in its pursuit of the longtime Patriots star.

ESPN reported this morning that the Bucs’ front office had a nickname for their “operation” to get Tom Brady.

“Operation Shoeless Joe Jackson.”

Here’s why, per ESPN’s Ian O’Connor:

John Spytek, director of player personnel and a former Brady teammate at Michigan, came up with the name for good reason. More than any other franchise in American sports, the Buccaneers needed an unlikely savior to suddenly appear out of a cornfield. “If we build it, he will come,” Spytek would tell his general manager, Jason Licht. “Go the distance.”

The nickname, of course, is a reference to the iconic Field of Dreams movie.

Will Tom Brady deliver a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?