The Bucs Had A Nickname For Their Pursuit Of Tom Brady

Tampa Bay’s front office reportedly had a nickname for their pursuit of free agent quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady, 42, signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers last month. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left New England following 20 seasons.
Tampa Bay reportedly beat out the Los Angeles Chargers, among other franchises, in its pursuit of the longtime Patriots star.
ESPN reported this morning that the Bucs’ front office had a nickname for their “operation” to get Tom Brady.
“Operation Shoeless Joe Jackson.”
Here’s why, per ESPN’s Ian O’Connor:
John Spytek, director of player personnel and a former Brady teammate at Michigan, came up with the name for good reason.
More than any other franchise in American sports, the Buccaneers needed an unlikely savior to suddenly appear out of a cornfield. “If we build it, he will come,” Spytek would tell his general manager, Jason Licht. “Go the distance.”
The nickname, of course, is a reference to the iconic Field of Dreams movie.
Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀
