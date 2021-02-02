Bucs TE Cam Brate Describes His First Interaction With Tom Brady

Through 21 NFL seasons, Tom Brady has now been around the league long enough to share the field with younger players who idolized him growing up.

Tampa Bay Bucs tight end Cameron Brate is one of those players.

In a Super Bowl week press conference on Tuesday, Brate reminisced on the first time he met Brady prior to the 2020 season.

“First time I met Tom he actually texted me and asked to Facetime,” Brate said, via SBNation. “I had to confirm it was him. I think we were way more excited to get him than he was to come down here. We were going down to Berkley Prep to throw and I was so nervous the night before.”

Brate: First time I met Tom he actually texted me and asked to facetime. I had to confirm it was him. I think we were way more excited to get him than he was to come down here. We were going down to Berkley Prep to throw and I was so nervous the night before — Bucs Nation (@Bucs_Nation) February 2, 2021

The fact that a seventh-year NFL veteran was nervous to meet Brady tells you all you need to know about the legendary quarterback.

Brady’s impact on the younger Bucs didn’t stop with just Brate. In reference to the same preseason throwing session at Berkley Prep, Tampa Bay wide receiver Scotty Miller also claimed some pre-meet jitters.

Miller, 23, said he couldn’t sleep the night before his introduction with Brady.

“I remember the first time I met him this summer, going to work out at the private high school, not being able to get sleep the night before, just being nervous to meet him,” Miller said, via CBS Sports. “After watching him for so long, it’s just crazy to have this opportunity to play alongside of him. It’s still surreal, but at the same time, we get used to it, it’s our job [and] we go out there and play football.”

Despite the nerves, Brady and his receivers have made a solid connection throughout the 2020-21 season.

Through 16 regular season games in his first year with the Bucs, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns on 65.7% completion. His postseason stats have been equally impressive — throwing a league-leading 860 yards and seven touchdowns through three games.

Behind Brady’s stellar play, the Buccaneers are headed to a Super Bowl matchup with the reigning-champion Chiefs on Sunday night.