Bucs TE Shares Honest Admission Following Tom Brady Workout

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end shared an honest admission about his mindset following a mid-week workout with Tom Brady.

Brady and several of the Buccaneers’ players got in a workout at a local Tampa Bay school earlier this week. Many NFL facilities are still closed off to players, but the state of Florida is lifting many of its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing Brady and his new teammates to get a workout in.

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate was one of the players at the workout on Tuesday. He spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday about it.

“It’s a little weird now working with him at the beginning of his Bucs tenure because we’re kind of teaching him our verbiage,” Brate told the show. “It’s kind of a backwards way of how it’s probably going to progress during the season with him kinda teaching us about the game and how he sees things.”

#Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate discussed the throwing session with Tom Brady this week and the addition of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay… "We are kind of teaching him [Tom Brady] the offense, which is a little weird." 👇AUDIO👇 | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/LbW4JIUJfl — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 20, 2020

Teaching a six-time Super Bowl champion anything at this point in his career has to be a little weird.

Weird is a good way to sum up the NFL’s 2020 offseason, though. Basically nothing has been normal for anyone.

But Brady and the Bucs are starting to get back to work. We’ll likely be seeing more public workouts from the NFC South contenders in the days to come.