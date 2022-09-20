Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already.

Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and will likely be out for at least a month.

"Bucs’ DT Akiem Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and is now expected to be sidelined a month, per source," Schefter said on Twitter.

Tampa Bay played Sunday's game against the Saints without wide receiver Julio Jones and Chris Godwin. During the game, wide receiver Mike Evans was ejected and received a one-game suspension for his hit on Marshon Lattimore.

Now the team will be without Hicks for the foreseeable future. Despite all of the injuries in the early stages of the season, the Buccaneers remain undefeated.

Up next for Tom Brady and company is a home game against the Green Bay Packers.