Bucs Wide Receiver Arrested: NFL World Reacts

A member of the Bucs receiving corps got himself into some trouble Monday.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, practice squad receiver Travis Jonsen was charged with DUI after speeding and weaving as he drove the highway early in the AM.

Jonsen's arrest got some traction on social media once word got out.

"Bucs receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested at 3:18 a.m. today by Tampa Police Department," tweeted The Athletic's Greg Auman. "He refused a blood-alcohol test according to arrest records, was booked at 4:56 a.m. and remains in jail on $500 bond. DUI charge is a misdemeanor."

Times reporter Rick Stroud also offered an update.

Sharing, "Bucs GM Jason Licht on DUI arrest of WR Travis Jonsen this a.m. 'We expect all members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established. We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen from earlier this morning and…'"

"BREAKING," tweeted 10 Tampa Bay. "Tampa Bay wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence, online jail records show."

Jonsen was competing for a backup spot on the Bucs 53-man roster. The 25-year-old was released after posting $500 bond.