Bucs Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady doesn’t run the ball very often, but the 44-year-old quarterback showed off his speed (as much as he can, anyway) on Monday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback had a run for a first down against the New York Giants during Monday’s win.

Brady was very pleased with himself for the 11-yard-run.

Not everyone loved it, though.

One of Brady’s top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, had a brutally honest admission on the run by his quarterback.

“Every time I see him run the ball I’m like… please get down,” Godwin admitted to reporters this week.

The Bucs’ coaching staff – and rest of the organization, in all likelihood – probably feels the same way.

