Bucs Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady doesn’t run the ball very often, but the 44-year-old quarterback showed off his speed (as much as he can, anyway) on Monday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback had a run for a first down against the New York Giants during Monday’s win.

Brady was very pleased with himself for the 11-yard-run.

"How much did you enjoy that 10-yard run?" "11-yard run." – Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/7yLwiXYrLL — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 23, 2021

Not everyone loved it, though.

One of Brady’s top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, had a brutally honest admission on the run by his quarterback.

“Every time I see him run the ball I’m like… please get down,” Godwin admitted to reporters this week.

Chris Godwin on Tom Brady, mobile quarterback: “Every time I see him run the ball I’m like… please get down.” 😂😂😂 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 24, 2021

The Bucs’ coaching staff – and rest of the organization, in all likelihood – probably feels the same way.