Bucs Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady doesn’t run the ball very often, but the 44-year-old quarterback showed off his speed (as much as he can, anyway) on Monday night.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback had a run for a first down against the New York Giants during Monday’s win.
Brady was very pleased with himself for the 11-yard-run.
"How much did you enjoy that 10-yard run?"
"11-yard run." – Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/7yLwiXYrLL
Not everyone loved it, though.
One of Brady’s top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, had a brutally honest admission on the run by his quarterback.
“Every time I see him run the ball I’m like… please get down,” Godwin admitted to reporters this week.
The Bucs’ coaching staff – and rest of the organization, in all likelihood – probably feels the same way.