Bucs WR Mike Evans Shares His Mindset After Winning Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off their 2020-21 campaign with jubilation as they celebrated the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. Fans packed the bay in Tampa for a celebratory boat parade — a joyous event for all those involved with the organization.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans is ready to chase that feeling again in 2021-22.

Whenever he thinks about taking it easy during this year’s offseason workouts, Evans says he channels the energy of these Super Bowl celebrations.

“That boat parade was unbelievable, that was one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” Evans said. “And then to follow it up and have the parade in my city, that’s what I’m shooting for. When I’m out there tired, I’m just thinking about that boat parade and that parade in my city, and trying to get that again.”

Luckily for Evans, a championship repeat isn’t far fetched by any means.

The Bucs get a full roster reload in 2021 — becoming the first Super Bowl-winning team to return all 22 starters in the modern draft era.

Personally, Evans is coming off the seventh straight 1,000+ receiving season of his seven-year NFL career. On a stacked wide receiver corps including Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, the veteran wideout logged 1,006 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

Like Evans, the rest of the Tampa Bay squad seems committed to defending their title in 2021.