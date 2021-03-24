Bud Dupree Sends Final Message To Steelers After Signing With Titans

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans landed a much-needed free-agent addition on their defensive line — signing former Pittsburgh Steelers’ star linebacker Bud Dupree with a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

On Wednesday, the newly-signed veteran penned his final goodbye letter to Steelers nation. With a heartfelt story in The Players’ Tribune, Dupree reminisced on his six seasons in Steel City.

“My last message to #steelernation and my old coaches and bros on the team, Nashville the next stop,” wrote on Twitter.

Growing up in Macon, Georgia and playing his college ball at the university of Kentucky, Dupree said he knew very little about Pittsburgh when the franchise selected him 22nd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Even so, he quickly found a home with his new Steelers family.

“When I look back on my time in Pittsburgh, the crazy thing to me is that, early on, when I first got drafted, I didn’t know anything about this town,” Dupree wrote. “Growing up in Georgia, and going to school in Kentucky, I was clueless about Pittsburgh. I knew about the legends who played there — Jerome [Bettis], Hines Ward, and I obviously knew about Ben [Rothelisberger] — but beyond that it was like, ‘Pittsburgh? Where’s Pittsburgh?’

“…It was all about working hard and doing things that basically reflected the city, and the people of Pittsburgh. It wasn’t anything super complicated or some secret strategy. It was just basically….Pittsburgh.”

Now leaving his beloved franchise behind, Dupree heads on to a team that could really use his services.

Through the 2020 season, the Titans finished second to last in sacks per game (1.2) and third to last in total sacks (19). Dupree has the potential to give Tennessee its first double-digit sack recorder in over four years.

Despite missing five games this season, Dupree logged an impressive eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits. The prior year in 2019, the star LB collected a massive 11.5 sacks and 17 QB hits through a full 16-game regular season.

With this incoming talent comes a significant payday for the deserving defender.

Prior to the 2020 season, the Steelers failed to come to a contract extension agreement with their long-time star — giving him a one-year, $15.8 million franchise tag. Now, Dupree will finally get that big contract he’s been waiting for.

In his original tweet that later got deleted, Dupree referenced his money-making moves — calling his new home “Cashville.”

“My last message to #steelernation and my bro, thanks for all the memories, lol but I’m in Cashville now,” the original tweet read.