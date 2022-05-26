Budda Baker Admits 1 Potential Issue For Cardinals Last Year

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3)looks onto the field during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Budda Baker knows that the Cardinals wasted a great opportunity last season.

They started out the season winning 10 of their first 12 games but after that, they ran into trouble. The Cardinals dropped four of their last six games and then got blown out by the Rams in the playoffs, 34-11.

Baker doesn't want to see history repeat itself in 2022 and is focused on a new start.

"For us, we’re trying to get back to way past what we did last year,” Baker said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “We’re taking it one day at a time, one week at a time, and if we can do that, we’ll win. You guys saw us do that the first eight, nine games last year and I felt like guys possibly might have gotten comfortable. A lot of headlines, a lot of wins, and all that type of stuff."

“But it’s up to us as professionals just to ignore the noise and just take it one week at a time. We believe we’re a great football team and this year I think we’re going to be a way better team than last year.”

The Cardinals are expected to have one of the best offenses in the league again with Kyler Murray at the helm. They'll also have a stellar defense with playmakers all over the field.

It's up to them to take another step forward this coming season, especially as expectations are now higher than ever.