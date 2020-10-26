Budda Baker’s Tweet About D.K. Metcalf’s Tackle Is Going Viral

While the Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, it was D.K. Metcalf who made the play of the game.

The Seahawks wide receiver had one of the most-memorable chase-down tackles in recent NFL history on Sunday night. Metcalf ran about 100 yards to chase down Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker, who was attempting to return an interception for a touchdown.

Metcalf, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver, looked like an Olympic sprinter as he chased down the speedy Baker, who had picked off Russell Wilson.

The NFL world was in awe of the play:

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said it was one of the best football plays he’s ever seen. We’d have to agree with that, too.

Even Baker was highly impressed with it. The Arizona Cardinals defensive back took to Twitter following the game to discuss it.

DK HAWKED MY ASS… #RESPECT — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) October 26, 2020

That tweet has quickly gone viral, with more than 4,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a pretty great quote on Metcalf, too, saying it looked like a pick-six “until that huge stallion of a human came galloping out of nowhere. DK Metcalf is an absolute freak.”

Kliff Kingsbury thought Budda Baker had a pick-six "until that huge stallion of a human came galloping out of nowhere. DK Metcalf is an absolute freak." — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 26, 2020

“Absolute freak” is a good way to sum him up.

The Cardinals won the game, though, beating the Seahawks with a game-winning field goal in overtime.