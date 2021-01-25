Budweiser Announces Why It’s Skipping The Super Bowl This Year

The heartwarming stories told by Budweiser commercials have been a staple of the Super Bowl for decades. But, for the first time in 37 years, the beer company won’t be gracing our screens during the big game in 2021.

At first glance this news may be puzzling. Why would one of the nation’s most successful ad campaigns go on pause for the biggest television event of the year?

Their reasoning is maybe more touching than their commercials.

According to CNN Business, Budweiser will be reallocating the $5.6 million that would’ve been spent on a Super Bowl ad slot. Instead, that money will now go towards raising “critical COVID-19 vaccine awareness.”

The American beer company will be dishing out their airtime to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s Vaccine Education Initiative in hopes to spread awareness. In addition to the Super Bowl sacrifice, Budweiser is also donating $1 million in future ad inventory to these organizations.

Of course this is a noble effort, but it’s clear the move also benefits Anheuser-Busch.

Ever since the government shut down bars, restaurants and large gatherings, alcohol sales have plummeted in the US. Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, Monica Rustgi, told CNN Business that the company had to “be proactive” in promoting the vaccine if they ever want to return to normalcy.

Budweiser isn’t the only company sitting out of the Super Bowl this year. In addition to the iconic beer brand, Coca-Cola and Pepsi will be sidelined as well.