Buffalo Bills Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Buffalo Bills will reportedly have a new member of their front office this upcoming season.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Bills have hired Matt Bazirgan for their senior personnel executive job.

Bazirgan worked previously as the Houston Texans director of personnel. He also worked previously with Bills executive Brian Gaine, who used to be Houston's GM.

"The Buffalo Bills are hiring former Texans director of personnel Matt Bazirgan for their senior personnel executive job, according to a league source," Wilson reports. "Bazirgan previously worked closely with Bills executive Brian Gaine in Houston when Gaine was the Texans' general manager. Bazirgan was hired by the Texans in 2018 after working 14 years in the New York Jets' personnel department."



It's a good time to be joining the Bills. Many think they're the favorite to win the Super Bowl next season. It's not hard to see why.

The Bills were only a few plays away from beating the Chiefs in the playoffs and advancing to the AFC Championship to take on the Bengals. Buffalo let the game slip away, though, and fell in a stunning thriller.

Josh Allen and Co. will no doubt use that as motivation this upcoming season.