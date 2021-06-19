The Bills are reportedly planning to build a new stadium in Orchard Park, a southern suburb of downtown Buffalo.

Construction on the open-air stadium is expected to take somewhere between 3-5 years. While the new digs could be ready to house the Bills as early as 2025, the more likely welcome will take place in 2026 or 2027.

This timeline creates an interesting issue. The franchises’ current lease with Highmark Stadium, the team’s home since 1973, ends in 2023 — leaving the Bills without a home for at least a couple seasons.

While the franchise will likely engage in contract negotiations with Erie County to extend the lease, they also reportedly have some more creative solutions in mind.

According to reports from Thad Brown at RochesterFirst.com, the Bills are considering a temporary move to Penn State’s Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley.

If you’re going to pick a college football stadium to house an NFL team, the Nittany Lions’ home is a fantastic option. With a capacity of 106,572, Beaver Stadium is the second largest venue in the country.

A temporary move to Toronto is also a potential option.

The Bills aren’t the only team looking to make a stadium move soon. Earlier this week, the Bears announced that they’ve placed a bid for land an hour north of downtown Chicago. While Buffalo will need to find a temporary home, the Bears are faced with the opposite issue. The franchise will have to break its current lease with Soldier Field that has them locked in for the next 13 seasons.

Wherever the Buffalo squad end up playing, it looks as though the team has a bright future ahead of them.

Coming off the organization’s best season in years with a rising superstar quarterback in Josh Allen, the Bills are primed for a strong season in 2021.