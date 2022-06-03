Buffalo Bills Officially Sign Former Top-10 Pick

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 23: A helmet is shown before a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on November 23, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are bringing a former top-10 draft pick into the fold.

On Friday morning, the Bills officially announced they've signed the electric Tavon Austin to a one-year deal.

The former college football star and West Virginia legend will be working with Josh Allen this upcoming season.

Here's what the Bills had to say about their latest signing, via BuffaloBills.com:

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they've signed wide receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year contract. The veteran most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars joins the Bills' talented wide receiver room in his 10th NFL season. Austin has played in 101 games and started 50 games throughout his career. He's racked up 221 receptions for 2,034 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns along with 196 rushing attempts for 1,340 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Austin spent the 2021 season playing for the now-fired Urban Meyer and Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 13 games making three starts during that span. The former West Virginia star caught 24 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Austin could carve out a role in the Bills offense and potentially in the return game. Buffalo has a tendency of getting the most out of their weapons, Austin being its newest.

The Bills open the 2022 season on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.