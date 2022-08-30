Buffalo Bills Release Veteran Quarterback

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills released veteran quarterback Matt Barkley as one of their cuts ahead of Tuesday afternoon's final 53-man roster deadline.

This QB release leaves primary backup Case Keenum as the lone reserve option behind 2022 MVP frontrunner Josh Allen.

Barkley has spent his last three NFL seasons as a backup quarterback option in Buffalo. Through five game appearances in 2021, he logged 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Barkley failed to throw a single touchdown during three preseason appearances this year, completing 34 of his 45 passes for 389 yards and one interception. He also served as the team's punter during their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Barkley has a chance to land back on the Bills' practice roster if he makes it through waivers later this week.