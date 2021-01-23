Buffalo Bills Reportedly Block 1 Team From Interviewing Brian Daboll

The Bills’ extended playoff run may have helped them retain a crucial member of their coaching staff.

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was a prominent name in the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coaching search. But, in accordance with NFL rules — the Bills had the option to block Daboll from accepting an interview.

They did just that.

According to sources close to CBS Sports, Buffalo denied the Eagles’ interview request ahead of the AFC divisional round last week. The Bills indicated that Philadelphia would be forced to interview Daboll “when the season was over” — potentially after the Super Bowl.

Bills blocked Eagles attempt to interview Brian Daboll last week: https://t.co/Mmqjzw6vhw — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 23, 2021

The league’s rules on postseason coaching interviews have always been controversial, but the contention is even more prominent in this year’s coaching cycle. By waiting to fire Doug Pederson a week after the regular season completed, Philadelphia missed out on the window to conduct interviews with assistant coaches participating in playoff action.

Continuing their head coaching search last week, the Eagles were reportedly wowed by Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. According to reports from ESPN, Philadelphia will hire Sirianni as the next head coach.

If Daboll had any interest in the job, he can’t be too happy with this missed opportunity — especially considering the Bills allowed defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier interview with the Texans last week after their divisional win. The Kansas City Chiefs also opted to make an exception to the rule, allowing OC Eric Bieniemy interview with Houston as well.

Brian Daboll and Buffalo will look to put these distractions to the side as they’re set to face Kansas City in the AFC Championship game on Sunday night.