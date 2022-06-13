Buffalo Bills Star Makes Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Poyer #21of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Tre'Davious White #27 after an interception by Poyer against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

One of the Bills' best defensive players will be showing up to mandatory minicamp this week.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bills safety Jordan Poyer is set to be at minicamp, despite wanting a new contract. He's entering the final year of his current contract and feels like he's outplayed it.

Poyer has spent the last five seasons with the Bills and has been one of the best safeties in the NFL. He finished the 2021 season with 93 total tackles (66 solo), three sacks, five interceptions, and nine passes defended.

He's had over 90+ total tackles in all five seasons with the Bills as he and Micah Hyde have become one of the best safety duos in the league.

This upcoming season is his final year under contract before he's set to become a free agent next March.

We'll see if the Bills and Poyer's agents can get something done before then.