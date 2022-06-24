Buffalo Bills Wall Of Fame Member Passes Away At 88

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills lost a cherished and respected member of the franchise who worked with them for nearly 40 years today as Ed Abramoski passed away. He was 88 years old.

Edward "Abe" Abramoski went into athletic training in college after a back injury ended his football playing career. He worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions and the U.S. Military Academy, becoming well-regarded in his field.

But he really made his mark as the head athletic trainer in Buffalo for the better part of 37 years. From the beginning of the Buffalo Bills' entry into the American Football League through their four straight Super Bowl appearances, Abramoski was a constant presence in the training facility.

For his service to the team, Abramoski received the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association Appreciation Award, induction into the NATA Hall of Fame in 1986, and the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1996. He retired from the team in 1996 and was inducted into the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame in 1999.

Abramoski was so respected in the Bills locker room that former Bills guard Billy Shaw had Abramoski present him for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 1999.

Outside of football, Ed Abramoski was an avid fan of homing pigeons and dedicated to community service. He famously donated proceeds from a book he wrote on his time with the Bills to a children's hospital.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Abramoski's family and loved ones.