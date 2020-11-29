Buffalo’s Coach Reveals Why He Took Jaret Patterson Out Early

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson had one of the all-time greatest college football games for a running back on Saturday. Apparently his head coach didn’t know just how great it was until it was over.

Patterson, in a 70-41 win over Kent State, rushed 36 times for 409 yards with eight touchdowns. He actually had a shot at breaking both the single-game touchdowns record and the yardage record.

But, head coach Lance Leipold opted to go with another running back – Kevin Marks Jr. – for the final few plays of the team’s final drive. Marks rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown on the team’s final two offensive plays (excluding a kneel-down).

Patterson could have broken Howard Griffith’s eight-touchdown record if he’d scored. He also could have broken Samaje Perine’s 427-yard yardage record if he’d been given those carries.

Pete Thamel reports that Leipold told him he didn’t know that Patterson had eight touchdowns. He apparently apologized to Patterson.

Just spoke to Buffalo coach Lance Leipold for Takeaways. He said he didn't know Jaret Patterson had eight TDs and could have broken @HowardGriffith record on final drive. He texted Patterson and apologized tonight. @__JP26 wrote back: "Coach, no worries. Let's get on to Ohio." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2020

As you can see. it looks like Patterson is taking it in stride. He appears focused on the team’s next game.

Buffalo, now 4-0, has Ohio and Akron left on it schedule. If Patterson has another shot at breaking records, you’d assume Leipold will be paying a little more attention.