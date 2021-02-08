Buffalo Wild Wings has come up with a clever way to go viral during this year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The people who actually work in the chain’s locations might not be thrilled with the route they’ve chosen, however.

Just after kickoff, the company’s official Twitter account announced that should the game go to overtime, anyone who retweets their message would be getting free wings. In the first 20 minutes, over 30,000 people retweeted the message.

It’s a safe bet that if the game stays close, that number will balloon before the end of regulation. Assuming the “free wings” order contains six pieces, we’re probably looking at over a million free wings if the game goes to overtime.

Yes, you probably will have to go to a Buffalo Wild Wings to collect, but plenty of people will. These kinds of promotions are always a dicey proposition.

Everyone who retweets this gets free wings if the game goes to overtime. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 7, 2021

As for the game, it’s currently 3-0 Chiefs in the first quarter. It’s a bit too early to tell if the game will need an extra session.

For those wondering, there has only been one Super Bowl contest to go to overtime. The New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI to win 34-28 in overtime.

You can catch the game on CBS this year.