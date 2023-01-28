Bulls Coach Has Concerning Lonzo Ball Update

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 11: Lonzo Ball #2 and Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls react against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena on December 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's been a long time since Bulls fans have seen Lonzo Ball take the floor. And after the latest update from coach Billy Donovan, it's hard to imagine them feeling any better about the young point guard's injury situation going forward.

Per Joe Cowley: "According to [Donovan], Lonzo Ball is 'nowhere near returning.' The team could sit down with medical at the All-Star Break and make a decision on his season."

The NBA world reacted to the Bulls coach's statement over the weekend.

"And there we go. Not surprising to hear at all but most definitive thing we've heard in awhile. Just officially announced it and start making some trades already," a user said.

"It's easy to get mad at the Bulls and rightfully so, but I feel so bad for Lonzo," replied Brendan Sugrue. "He thought he'd be back in a couple months and after a year, his body still can't get right. That's gotta be incredibly difficult to deal with on a daily basis."

"He's never coming back," a fan tweeted.

"He's done," another commented.

"I'm not counting on Lonzo ever suiting up for the Bulls again," another admitted.

Tough news out of the Chi.