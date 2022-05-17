Bulls Have Serious Lonzo Ball Concerns: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 11: Lonzo Ball #2 and Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls react against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena on December 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls are a bit concerned about Lonzo Ball's latest injury.

Ball injured his knee during the 2021 season as he only got to play in 35 games.

Per David Kaplan, the Bulls have serious concerns about Ball's right knee and that the knee isn't getting better. The Bulls front office is also concerned that he gets pain there anytime he tries to ramp up his recovery.

In those 35 games that Ball played this year, he averaged 13 points per game, as well as five rebounds and five assists per game. He also shot 42% from the floor.

The NBA world doesn't like the sound of that report.

We'll have to see if Ball decides to get a second opinion on his knee during the offseason.

Before playing this season with the Bulls, he spent two seasons with the Pelicans and two with the Lakers.