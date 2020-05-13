Why 1 Former Bulls Player Has Been Quiet About Michael Jordan

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, will air its final two episodes on Sunday night.

The documentary has been a tremendous success. The TV ratings are massive and every episode has produced several talking points for the sports world debate during the week.

The Last Dance has featured interviews with just about everyone you’d want to hear from. Jordan was interviewed at length multiple times, as were Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman and others.

As noted by The New York Post’s Zach Braziller today, though, one former Bulls player has been “ominously quiet.” That player: former Bulls big man Luc Longley.

Longley, an Australia native, played for the Bulls from 1994-98. He was part of three championship teams. Longley scored more than 4,000 NBA points and grabbed more than 2,500 career rebounds.

The 7-foot-2 big man was a key part of that second Bulls three peat. So, why wasn’t he interviewed for the documentary?

The New York Post had the details:

Director Jason Hehir said Longley, who lives in Australia, wasn’t interviewed for budgetary reasons. Longley isn’t mentioned in the show, which focuses on the Bulls’ ’98 title while jumping back to Jordan’s rise in the NBA, until the eighth episode.

It’s odd that a documentary of this magnitude wouldn’t interview someone for “budgetary” reasons. Perhaps there’s more to it.

Hopefully we’ll be able to hear Longley’s opinion on Jordan and those Chicago Bulls teams at some point.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes on Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.