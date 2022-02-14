Anheuser-Busch is making a monetary commitment to the women of NASCAR. On Monday, Busch Light announced a program pledging $10 million over the next three years to sponsor every woman driver in the sport.

The program is being called “Accelerate Her,” and Busch says seven drivers will benefit from the pledge initially. These women include: Toni Breidinger, Natalie Decker, Amber Balcaen, Brittney Zamora, Stephanie Moyer, Melissa Fifield and Jennifer Jo Cobb.

Up-and-coming NASCAR star Hailie Deegan was omitted for the moment because she’s only 20-years-old. However, Busch seemed to hint at some funds being reserved for drivers who aren’t of age yet.

Busch Light’s announcement got plenty of reaction across social media.

It’s nice to see women receive the financial support as they continue their push to become more of a mainstay in NASCAR. Hopefully, this program can actually accelerate change in the sport of racing.