Busch Light announced on Monday morning a significant commitment to female NASCAR drivers.

The company is launching a three year, $10 million commitment to provide female NASCAR drivers, 21 years and older, the resources they need to be successful.

“This first-of-its-kind program is focused on addressing the one number that needs the most attention in NASCAR – zero women drivers are currently competing in the sport’s highest level. As one of the only large-scale sports organizations where women and men compete directly, accelerating gender equality in NASCAR presents a major and immediate opportunity to advance diversity in sports, both today and for future generations,” the release from Busch Light states.

The Accelerate Her program is garnering major praise on social media.

Time to kick off the season with @BuschBeer. Busch Light has committed to supporting the women of @nascar. I’m proud to be partnered with a brand who supports and believes in female athletes. #AccelerateHer pic.twitter.com/d9pxzHEzO8 — Toni Breidinger (@ToniBreidinger) February 14, 2022

The initial recipients of the program are Toni Breidinger, Natalie Decker, Amber Balcaen, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Brittney Zamora, Stephanie Moyer and Melissa Fifield.

“Busch Light is a leading sponsor who’s paving the way for women drivers to accomplish their dreams of competing at the highest levels of our sport.“ said Michelle Byron, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR, in a statement. “The Accelerate Her program will provide tremendous exposure and support as they rise through the ranks in our developmental and national series. Alongside our sponsorship partner, NASCAR is equally committed to creating an inclusive sport where the most talented drivers, regardless of gender, have the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage.”

Well done, NASCAR and Busch Light.