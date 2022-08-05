Buster Olney Has Telling Comment About Shohei Ohtani's Future

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Angels 11-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Despite rumbling trade rumors ahead of this year's deadline, MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani is still a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

According to ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney, that fact could be changing very soon.

Olney says the consensus among league executives is that Ohtani will not sign a contract extension with the Angels this offseason. The reigning AL MVP is up for free agency after the 2023 season, meaning the Los Angeles organization will need to explore trade options if they want to get any value out of their generational talent.

"I don't think Ohtani is going to get through 2023 with the Angels," Olney said on Friday's episode of Get Up.

Olney believes if the Angels don't move Ohtani this winter, they'll get a trade done sometime before the 2023 deadline.

Ohtani is posting more All-Star numbers in 2022. In addition to his 2.83 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 105.0 innings pitched, the two-way superstar is also batting .258 with 24 home runs and 64 RBI. He knocked out two home runs in last night's loss to the Oakland A's — perfectly encapsulating his wasted talent with the Angels organization.

