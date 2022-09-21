Buster Posey Joins Ownership Group: MLB World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey #28 reacts after striking out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias #7 in the first inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

After a remarkable 12-year career behind the dish for the San Francisco Giants, former NL MVP Buster Posey will now own a piece of the franchise he once served.

Per the Giants:

Today, ... three-time World Series Champion and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey has become a member of the ownership group. This marks the first time that a former player has joined the organization as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.

The MLB world reacted to the Posey news on social media.

"This is really cool," tweeted Molly Knight of The Long Game. "I love Buster. I would also like to see Clayton Kershaw become part owner of the Dodgers when he retires."

"This. All of this," commented one fan.

"You should also announce Max Muncy as part of your ownership group too," a Dodgers fan shot back.

"I love this move and glad it’s Posey."

"This news feels like a massive hug."

Awesome stuff.