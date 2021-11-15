The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Notable College Football Coach Won’t Return In 2022

Miami takes on FIU at the Orange Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: A general view of the field prior to the game between the FIU Golden Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A notable college football head coach has announced that he will not be returning for his team’s 2022 season.

Butch Davis, 69, told The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy that he will not be returning for Florida International’s 2022 season.

The longtime college football head coach accused his school’s administration of sabotaging the football program.

Davis’ contract reportedly expires in mid-December. While his agent reportedly asked the school for an extension, the administration said no. Florida International will now look to hire a new head coach heading into next season.

“This year has been a nightmare,” Davis said. “You can imagine the players’ reaction when a head coach’s job was posted online. The administration has been sabotaging the program.

“Their decisions to post the job has resulted in a major negative impact on the football program and our ability to recruit and retain players.”

Davis, the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns, took the FIU job in 2017. He’s gone 24-30 in five seasons. The program hasn’t had a winning season since his second year in 2018.

FIU is set to finish its 2021 season with games against North Texas and Southern Miss. The Panthers are 1-9 this season.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.