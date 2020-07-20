Report: 1 NFL Player Was Behind Today’s Storm Of Tweets

One NFL player was reportedly behind today’s storm of tweets by several of the league’s star players.

Sunday afternoon, dozens of tweets were posted from several of the NFL’s stars. The tweets were aimed at the league, calling out the lack of a clear plan with training camp looming.

“You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. Please address health and safety concerns so we can play football this year. We want to play!” Rams QB Jared Goff tweeted.

“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done,” Saints QB Drew Brees tweeted.

“The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations from the experts that THEY hired. We all love this game and want to go out and compete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted.

According to a report, one player was behind the tweetstorm. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones proposed the idea.

A note on this afternoon's NFL player tweetstorm: I'm told the idea came from Dolphins CB Byron Jones, who suggested it on a player reps' call as a way of getting out the message that players aren't just trying to get out of camp. "We want to play, let's just make it safe." — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) July 19, 2020

Jones, 27, played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-19. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency this offseason.

The NFL is scheduled to begin training camp later this month.