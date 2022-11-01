Byron Leftwich Has A Message For Tom Brady's Critics

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't looked the same this season, especially on offense.

It's a unit that only scored 18 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then they followed up that performance with three points against the Carolina Panthers and then only 22 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Some pundits have been quick to point the finger at quarterback Tom Brady, but offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich doesn't think that's fair.

"I don't want to put it on him. That's us, collectively. We scored three points -- that's never one person. When you're scoring three points -- it's unusual for us, too, to score three points in the ballgame," Leftwich said, via CBS Sports. "When you're scoring three points, that's collective, that's everyone, that's coaches, that's players. That's how we view that. We view it as we all have got to be better and I believe we will be."

The Bucs will have to be better in all three phases if they want to get their season back on track. They're currently in second place in the NFC South behind the Atlanta Falcons.

They'll look to snap their three-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 6.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.