Byron Leftwich Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bucs Offense

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Bucs are in a "dark place" as Todd Bowles would describe it. The team is fresh off a 21-3 loss to a team in the middle of a fire sale, and only has a few days to turn it around before a tough Thursday night matchup against the Ravens.

At Tuesday's press conference, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich spoke on the Bucs' struggling offense, saying they have to get back to what made them successful in a hurry.

“People want to see points on the board. People want to see us do what we’ve done since we’ve been here,” Leftwich explained. “You’re not beating anybody in this league scoring three points, right? Let’s just be honest — you’re not beating a soul, not a team in his league scoring three points. So, we know we have to be better as an offense as a whole."

“When you’re scoring three points, and you are who we are, it’s collectively [a problem]. It’s everywhere across the board. We’ve got to coach it better. We’ve got to play it better. We’ve got to have awareness in situational football," the OC continued.

"All those things that matter that we’ve been so good at in the past, we’ve got to get back to what we’ve done in the past. You can’t execute at a high level unless you’re playing with a certain type of awareness, certain type of focus and understanding of what that down is going to bring to you. So, we’ve got to be better across the board.”

The Bucs are a bottom-third team in nearly every major offensive category. We'll see if Leftwich and Brady can rally the troops and get Tampa back to playing winning football on that side of the ball.