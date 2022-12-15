Byron Leftwich Has Brutally Honest Admission On Performance

The NFC South is an absolute mess this season.

Despite being 6-7 on the year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in solo first place ahead of the Panthers, Falcons and Saints.

During a press conference on Thursday, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said he "doesn't know how they are in first place, but they are."

In most other divisions, this 6-7 record would earn you a spot in third or fourth position. But for the Bucs, it's enough to have them narrowly in the lead.

The Panthers and Falcons are both 5-8, and the Saints are dead last at 4-9. The Buccaneers have two more non-division matchups before closing out their season with games against Carolina and Atlanta.

Unless Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay squad can string some wins together over the next couple weeks, it should be a tight races to end the regular season.