Byron Leftwich Has Refuted 1 Rumor About Bruce Arians

Earlier this offseason, a report emerged suggesting former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would manipulate the game plans made by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and star quarterback Tom Brady.

According to the report, Leftwich and Brady would come up with a game plan during the week. Then, in the days leading up to the game, Arians would comb through the game plan with a red pen and make changes.

When the report came out, Brady made it clear that wasn't the case. On Tuesday afternoon, Leftwich also denied the allegation.

"I remember last year, you guys talking about ‘red line’ – that’s never happened," he said via ESPN reporter Jenna Laine. "I don’t know where that came from. That is not what he’s ever done."

"The good thing about B.A. and him knowing me, is I would struggle with that. I would struggle myself with that," he continued.

Whether Arians made changes or not, the Buccaneers had a solid game plan each and every week. Over the past two seasons, the team won a Super Bowl and made another playoff appearance.

Entering the 2022 season, Leftwich will certainly have free rein over the play-calling with Arians retiring from coaching.