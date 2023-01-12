Byron Leftwich Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Byron Leftwich and the Tampa Bay offense have a tough task ahead — and that task's name is Micah Parsons.

Opposing offenses are forced to put in extra preparation just to gameplan for the unique challenges that Parsons poses on the defensive side of the ball.

Leftwich addressed Parsons' talent during a press conference on Wednesday.

"You just cut the tape on & 11 shows up everywhere. He’s a hell of a football player. The motor," he said, per team insider Jori Epstein. "It’s not just him. They have a lot of guys with their hand in the ground (who are) really good at what they do."

Parsons is one of the leading favorites to win this year's Defensive Player of the Year award. Through a full 17-game season with the Cowboys, the second-year pro logged 13.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense will have their hands full with Parsons when they welcome the Cowboys for a Round 1 matchup in Tampa Bay on Monday night.