Look: Byron Leftwich Reacts To Tom Brady's Decision

Tom Brady has officially decided what he's going to do after he retires. Let's just say he want be going too far from the sport.

Brady has signed a deal to become the lead NFL analyst at FOX Sports. His contract will reportedly pay him $375 million over 10 years.

Byron Leftwich isn't at all surprised by Brady's decision. After all, he's a "football junkie," as Leftwich puts it.

"He's a football junkie and he has an interesting perspective of the position," he said. "And I think it'll be great for everyone to hear that. Everyone to see how he's wired, how he sees football. We're talking about the best ever. You get the best ever to play the quarterback position. Have an opportunity to listen to him talk about football a year from now, two years from now, three years from now is a great thing."

Brady's insight as a lead NFL analyst is going to be fascinating. However, his playing career isn't done just yet.

The Buccaneers quarterback returns for his 23rd NFL season later this year. All signs indicate it probably won't be his last, either.