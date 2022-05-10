Byron Leftwich Reveals If The Bucs' Offense Will Change

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In case anyone thought the Buccaneers' offense will change now that Bruce Arians retired, well think again.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich confirmed to the media on Tuesday that the offense will be the same as it was last year. Arians is not going to have any input despite being in a front-office role.

“Probably not from an offensive game plan standpoint, and I don’t think that’s new,” Leftwich said. “I remember last year you guys talking about ‘red line.’ That’s never happened. I don’t know where that came from. That is not what he’s ever done, I think."

"The good thing with B.A. and him knowing me, I would struggle with that. I would struggle myself with that. And nobody was telling B.A. what to call, either. So he understands that. So that type of stuff will be the same as 2019." Nothing will change. Everything should be status quo.”

Well that was easy, wasn't it?

The Bucs will return most of their offensive starters from last year as Tom Brady is back for another go at it, plus they have Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans as playmakers.

They'll be a Super Bowl contender once again in a conference that's there for the taking.