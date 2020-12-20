Report: College Football Team Considered Playing 2 Bowl Games

Much of the college football world will not be playing in a bowl game this season.

Several major programs – including USC and Penn State – have opted out of bowl game eligibility this season. Multiple notable bowl games have been canceled due to the pandemic. Teams have been operating in a bubble-like atmosphere for months and players are ready to go home and see their families.

While this is happening, not everyone is against bowl games this year. In fact, one program was reportedly considering playing in two bowl games.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, BYU was discussing the possibility of playing in two different bowl games this year.

“Because several teams opted out of playing in a bowl, BYU along with the Sun Belt had discussions about playing in 2 bowls this season to help fill the bowls, but ultimately the schools didn’t for various reasons,” he reported.

Because several teams opted out of playing in a bowl, BYU along with the Sun Belt had discussions about playing in 2 bowls this season to help fill the bowls, but ultimately the schools didn’t for various reasons, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2020

Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen, but it would’ve been pretty cool to see one program play in two different bowl games.

Getting two different bowl game gift packages would’ve been a nice prize for BYU’s players, as well.

BYU is currently scheduled to take on UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl later this month.