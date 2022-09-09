BYU Announces Findings Of Investigation After Alleged Racial Slurs From Fan

PROVO, UT - OCTOBER 14: "Cosmo" the the Brigham Young Cougars mascot cheers during the Cougars game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs LaVell Edwards Stadium on October 14, 2016 in Provo Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago there was an incident at the Duke vs. BYU women’s volleyball match when a BYU fan was accused of racial heckling and slurs against a player. BYU promptly banned the fan from all athletic events and began an investigation into the allegations.

On Friday, BYU announced the outcome of their investigation. In a statement, BYU determined that there was insufficient evidence to corroborate the allegation and has rescinded the ban against the fan.

From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event. As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation. As a result of our investigation, we have lifted the ban on the fan who was identified as having uttered racial slurs during the match. We have not found any evidence that that individual engaged in such an activity. BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused.

The school said that it reached out to more than 50 people while reviewing many bits of footage from the match before coming to their decision.

BYU expressed a home that "all those involved will understand our sincere efforts to ensure that all student-athletes competing at BYU feel safe."

The school made it clear that it has a zero-tolerance policy for racism and hopes that those who attend their events will valued and respected moving forward.