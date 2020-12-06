WATCH: Coastal Carolina Beats BYU With Incredible Finish

BYU’s College Football Playoff hopes are dashed.

The Cougars have been called underrated by most of the college football world. Despite being undefeated, BYU was ranked outside of the top 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

However, BYU had a chance to prove themselves – to an extent – on Saturday evening. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they did not seize that opportunity.

BYU lost to Coastal Carolina, 22-17, on Saturday evening. The Cougars and the Chanticleers scheduled this one at the last minute, as Liberty had to pull out due to COVID-19 issues. So, BYU should get some credit for traveling across the country to play this one, but the Cougars needed a win and didn’t get it.

The game’s finish was an insane one, with BYU nearly getting into the end zone with a Rams vs. Titans finish. Check this out:

LET COASTAL CAROLINA IN THE PLAYOFF YOU COWARDS. pic.twitter.com/ZCz4Dw0scX — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 6, 2020

It doesn’t get much closer than that. Props to the Cougars for making it a fun finish.

BYU is still having a really good season, but it’s not one that will end with a College Football Playoff berth. Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, could be setting itself up for a New Year’s Six bowl game appearance.

Congrats to the Chanticleers.