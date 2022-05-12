BYU Football Cancels 4 Games Against Major In-State Rival

PROVO, UT - NOVEMBER 12: General view of LaVell Edwards Stadium during the game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Brigham Young Cougars on November 12, 2016 in Provo Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

BYU football is cancelling four future games against a major in-state rival because of its move to the Big 12.

On Thursday, the Cougars announced they're cancelling four future games against the Utah State Aggies.

The two Utah-based programs have met 90 times, the first happening in 1922. The longtime rivalry is one of the best in the state, other than the Holy War.

BYU is scrapping it, at least in the short term, due to its move to the Big 12.

"BYU [cancelling] 4 games w/Utah State, scheduled from 2023-26, because of BYU’s move to Big 12," said CFB insider Brett McMuprhy. "The game contract contained language voiding the existing agreement based on conference affiliation. The teams will play Sept. 29 at BYU, the Cougars’ last season before joining Big 12"

Utah State has released a statement to address BYU's decision.

The Aggies would like to continue their rivalry with the Cougars, despite BYU's move to the Big 12.

"Utah State and BYU have a long-standing history of annual competition on the football field and our goal is to continue the rivalry," said USU Vice President and Director of Athletics, via UtahStateAggies.com. "While we are disappointed to see the series go away for now, we are committed to working with BYU to find scheduling opportunities in the future."

BYU officially moves to the Big 12 conference on July 1, 2023.